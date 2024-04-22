Hill was getting a ride home from work with one of his new coworkers when the driver rear-ended a tractor trailer on the 9000 block of Crescent Boulevard, Hill's mother, Tiffany, told Daily Voice.

Hill had just started the new job three weeks earlier, Tiffany said.

"Sean was known for his kind heart, unwavering dedication to his work, and love for his family and animals," his mother wrote on a GoFundMe page. "He was a pillar of his community, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need,"

He previously worked as a groundskeeper for the Pennsauken School District.

