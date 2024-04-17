20-Year-Old Killed When Driver Rear-Ends Tractor Trailer In Pennsauken: Prosecutor

The two-car crash happened just after 3:20 p.m. on the 9000 block of Crescent Boulevard south, where a Chrysler rear-ended a tractor-trailer, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Police Chief Phil Olivo said.

A passenger in the Chrysler, identified only as a 20-year-old man from Pennsauken, was entrapped and later pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Chrysler was identified as a 20 year-old-man from Pennsauken and he was taken to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Samuel Funches of the CCPO Crash Response Investigation Team at (856) 397-4000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.