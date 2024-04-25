Sean L. Hill, a graduate of Pennsauken High School, was a passenger in a car that rear-ended a tractor-trailer in Pennsauken on April 16.

Sean developed a deep passion for cars and a greater love for fireworks, often saving his paychecks to buy enough for spectacular displays, according to his obituary published by May Funeral Home.

"Sean loved attending car shows and monster truck events and cherished ending any occasion with a fireworks show," the obituary said.

As he matured, Sean became a food enthusiast, exploring eateries he discovered on social media, his obit said, adding, "Above all, Sean treasured family gatherings centered around good meals."

"Sean was a friend to many and cherished his church community," his obit said.

After high school, Sean worked as a groundskeeper for the Pennsauken School District. He had started a new job three weeks before the crash, his mother, Tiffany, told Daily Voice.

When not at work or church or exploring new dining experiences, "Sean could be found at his Nana’s house, doting on Roscoe, his favorite Shih Tzu dog," his obit said.

The viewing is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at St. Matthew AME Church at 215 N. 57th St. in Philadelphia.

Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Matthew AME Church.

Click here to read Sean L. Hill's complete obituary.

