Hasan Battie was taken into custody on Monday, April 22 in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay

Battie has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, she said.

On Tuesday, April 16, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Gloucester Township Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the LaCascata development for a report of a person shot. Police found a male victim later identified as Nasir Tart, 24, of Gloucester Township, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the prosecutor said. Tart was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:50 p.m.

Battie was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

