Hasan Battie Gloucester Nasir Tart

A 21-year-old man from Gloucester Township has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fatal shooting last week, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Gloucester Township PD
Jon Craig
Hasan Battie was taken into custody on Monday, April 22 in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay 

Battie has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, she said.

On Tuesday, April 16, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Gloucester Township Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the LaCascata development for a report of a person shot. Police found a male victim later identified as Nasir Tart, 24, of Gloucester Township, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the prosecutor said. Tart was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:50 p.m.

Battie was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

