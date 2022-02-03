Contact Us
News

ID Released In Suspicious I-76 Fatal Shooting, Philly Road Rage Incident: NJ State Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help in a Philadelphia road rage incident that turned deadly on Interstate-76 in South Jersey.

State Police released the name of the driver found shot to death behind the wheel of his Mercedes Benz, which crashed along I-76 in Camden County.

On Jan. 24, at approximately 10:32 p.m., troopers from Troop “A” Bellmawr Station responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-76 eastbound at milepost .4 in Mount Ephraim Borough. When troopers arrived, they found the driver of a black 2004 Mercedes Benz 500, identified as Louis E. Ciccanti Jr. had been shot and killed, police said. His Mercedes had crashed into a traffic barrier along the side of the highway.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and an unidentified black sedan vehicle were both traveling eastbound on I-76 in the area of Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, when they became involved in a “road rage” incident, police said. Surveillance video from the Walt Whitman Bridge captured both vehicles continuing over the bridge into New Jersey onto I-76 eastbound, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it, or any other information that might aid this investigation, is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900 or email at CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.orgAnonymous tips are welcome.

