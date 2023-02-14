20-Year-Old Shot At Camden Townhouses: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old man from Winslow Township is recovering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Monday, Feb. 13 at 5:55 p.m. in Winslow Township, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.

Winslow Township Police Officers and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to Langdon Court in Winslow Township, for a report of a man who had been shot.

The man, whose name had not been released, was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township, and he was later airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden City.

The victim was in stable condition, MacAulay said Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit Detective Megan Hill at (856) 225-8495 and Winslow Township Police

