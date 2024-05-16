Michael James, 30, of Somers Point, was charged on Wednesday, May 15 with possessing unregistered machine guns and other firearms, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced in a news release. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine under the National Firearms Act.

Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted two packages with suspected drugs addressed to James' home in February, according to court documents and statements. On Tuesday, Feb. 27, investigators "conducted a controlled delivery of the packages."

James was seen bringing the packages inside and police executed a search warrant at the home. Dozens of guns were seized, including three machine guns, a modified rifle and shotgun, and three silencers.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office previously announced the raid on James' home on Friday, Mar. 8. Explosives were also found in the home, along with "distribution-level quantities" of alprazolam and diazepam.

In addition to Wednesday's federal charge, James was already charged in Atlantic County with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm in the course of committing a controlled dangerous substance crime, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and unlawful possession of an assault rifle.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations agents from Newark, the Atlantic County Regional SWAT team, the Atlantic City Bomb Squad, and Somers Point police helped in the investigation.

Prosecutors said anyone with information about this case or other serious crimes should call the county prosecutor's office at 609-909-7800. You can also file an anonymous tip at ACPO.tips.

You can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.