Police, SWAT Team Seize Explosives, Guns, Pills From Somers Point Man: Prosecutors

Michael James, 30, of Somers Point, was ordered on Friday, Mar. 8 to be detailed in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on several gun and drug charges, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was arrested at his home on Colwick Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Investigators said James had "distribution-level quantities" of alprazolam and diazepam. Police also seized explosives, several guns, and ammunition from his home.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said the Atlantic County Regional SWAT team and the Atlantic City Bomb Squad helped execute the search warrant.

"This investigation is the result of hard work and great cooperation among many law enforcement agencies," Reynolds said in a statement. "That work will continue to ensure that this case is charged and prosecuted thoroughly, and our agency will keep up its aggressive pursuit throughout Atlantic County of illegal drugs, illegal weapons, and the deadly combination of the two."

James was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm in the course of committing a controlled dangerous substance crime, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and unlawful possession of an assault rifle

Prosecutors said anyone with information about this case or other serious crimes should call the county prosecutor's office at 609-909-7800. You can also file an anonymous tip at ACPO.tips.

You can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.