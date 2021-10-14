Serious Shooting Reported In Atlantic City

Police were called to a serious shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said

An unidentified person was reported shot at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Arctic Avenue, initial reports said.

Atlantic City police at the scene reportedly requested both ground EMS crews and a medevac airlift, according to an unconfirmed report.

No other details were immediately available.

