Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

Serious Shooting Reported In Atlantic City

Jon Craig
Arctic Avenue
Arctic Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

Police were called to a serious shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said 

An unidentified person was reported shot at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Arctic Avenue, initial reports said.

Atlantic City police at the scene reportedly requested both ground EMS crews and a medevac airlift, according to an unconfirmed report. 

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

NJ| Atlantic| Atlantic City| *Shooting*| 1201 Arctic Ave| PD on the scene requesting als & bls for the person shot. | <C> BNN | BNNDESK | #1516245

