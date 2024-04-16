The family of four was displaced after their Chapman Boulevard home caught fire at around noon on Sunday, Apr. 14, Somers Point firefighters said. No injuries were reported and a cat was rescued from the home.

Charlene Welsh started a GoFundMe page for her daughter Karen Welsh, a Spanish teacher at Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts. She has three sons: ages 14, 11, and 7.

The fundraising campaign had generated more than $5,100 from at least 87 donations as of Tuesday, Apr. 16.

"[Karen] also works a second job in retail just to make ends meet," Charlene Welsh wrote on the GoFundMe page. "She is incredibly hard working to provide for her sons. This is a tremendous financial hardship as well very emotional time for Karen and her boys."

The New Jersey chapter of the American Red Cross said it was helping Karen Welsh and her sons. The group was providing the family with immediate needs like housing, food, and clothing.

First responders from Bargaintown, Egg Harbor Township, Linwood, Northfield, and Scullville also helped at the scene of the fire.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Karen Welsh and her sons.

