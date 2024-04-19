Fugitive Caught After Overnight Standoff In Egg Harbor Township: Police

Prentiss Blaylock, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Friday, Apr. 19, according to an Egg Harbor Township police spokesperson. The scene on Ivins Avenue had been active for more than 24 hours, the police department said in a Facebook post.

Blaylock was sought for unlawful possession of a weapon, child abuse, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and theft. He was listed on the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office's "most wanted" list.

No injuries were reported in the standoff but Prentiss was brought to a hospital "for medical evaluation before incarceration."

The FBI, state police, and SWAT teams from Atlantic and Cape May counties helped Egg Harbor Township police in the standoff.

