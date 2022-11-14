Daytime Shooting Reported In Atlantic City: Police

A shooting in broad daylight was reported in Atlantic City.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10:48 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue for a shooting.

Officers found a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

