Squares & Fare said construction is underway for its first permanent location in the summer of 2024, the pizza place posted on social media. An Instagram post on Friday, Feb. 9 said the goal is to open the shop by the Fourth of July.

The restaurant will be at 7 East New Jersey Avenue on Somers Point, according to the Squares & Fare website. Squares & Fare is renovating a building that was once a laundromat in the city's historic district and is "only a block from the ocean."

This has not been a typical pizzeria with consistent hours and delivery options.

Since it started in November 2020, Squares & Fare has required customers to schedule pizza orders or make reservations, and a very limited number of pies are available each month. Orders must be picked up at its Egg Harbor Township location and the address is only given to a customer after making a purchase.

Fans have been thrilled that it'll be a little easier to get their hands on the delicious 14-by-14-inch pies.

"You're gonna have the most anticipated opening in Somers Point in decades," one Facebook commenter wrote.

"Best of luck to you!" another person said on Instagram. "We are your neighbors behind your new shop and we always said/hoped it would become a pizza place! I have a feeling we are going [to] see you quite a bit!"

While the schedule and location of the pop-up pizza shop have been guarded secrets, the menu certainly is not. The traditional pizza includes sauce from New Jersey tomatoes, mozzarella and two-year-aged Parmigiano cheeses, Tigullio basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

Other pizzas include the "Vodkaroni" with house-made vodka sauce, the "Rustica" with garlic confit, and a vegan tomato pie with garlic-toasted breadcrumbs. Homemade chocolate chip cookies are also fan favorites for dessert.

Squares & Fare said it cooks square pies because they're "fluffy, crispy, and amazing."

"We like to think of our thick crust square pies as the perfect balance of a grandma and Sicilian pizza," the pizza maker said on its website. "Our devotion to the best ingredients and techniques can be tasted in our pizza."

The Northfield group Daniel Scott Mascione Architects is helping renovate the building.

Squares & Fare said it will announce the timeline of the restaurant's soft opening "very soon" on Instagram.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.