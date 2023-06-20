Motorcyclist Killed In Atlantic City Crash: Police

The crash occurred at 8:42 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 near mile marker 54 on the eastbound lanes of Route 30, Atlantic City police said.

Police found that Pearl Matthew had been ejected from his seat. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

A preliminary investigation, that included witness statements, revealed that Matthews left the roadway and struck a pole. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is assisting in this investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is urged to call the Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744. Information can also be sent via text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

