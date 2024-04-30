Police ID Driver, 33, Killed In Fiery Absecon Crash

An Absecon officer saw the vehicle on fire off Route 30 near Delilah Road just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 28, the police department said in a news release. The vehicle was spotted near the former site of Bayview Motel.

Craig Doka, 33, of Oak Ridge, was found dead inside the vehicle. Absecon firefighters also arrived and put out the flames.

Doka's vehicle was the only one involved in the crash. Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it should call the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667, ext. 214.

You can also send an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or text "TIPCOP" and your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

