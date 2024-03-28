Constance Days-Chapman was charged via summons on Thursday, Mar. 28 with second-degree official misconduct, third-degree hindering apprehension of another, fourth-degree obstruction of justice, and disorderly persons failure to report child abuse. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges in a news release.

Investigators said an ACHS student told a school staff member on Monday, Jan. 22 about physical and emotional abuse from the child's parents. The student also previously told Days-Chapman about the abuse.

The staff member talked about the abuse report with Days-Chapman later that day. Days-Chapman denied the student told her about the abuse but said she would report it to the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P).

A woman who was part of the conversation said that she would report the abuse claim to DCP&P but Days-Chapman insisted on telling the agency herself. Later that evening, Days-Chapman met with the student's parents at their house and told them the child reported abuse to school staff.

DCP&P said it never received a report from Days-Chapman or any other ACHS staff member. The special victims and the professional standards and accountability units for the prosecutor's office investigated the lack of reporting to DCP&P.

Daily Voice has reached out to Atlantic City Public Schools. The district didn't respond to a request for comment as of press time.

Anyone with information about the incident or other serious crimes should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800. You can also file an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

