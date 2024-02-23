Busy Atlantic City Bridge To Be Closed Overnight Next Week

Crews for the state Department of Transportation (NJDOT) will work on the Route 30 drawbridge over Beach Thorofare from Monday, Feb. 26 to Friday, Mar. 1, the Atlantic City Police Department said. The bridge will be raised for 30 minutes an hour between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day.

State police will be near the construction area to help with lane closures. Portable electronic message signs have been installed at the bridge to warn drivers about the closures.

Drivers are asked to use the Atlantic City Expressway or Route 40 during construction.

