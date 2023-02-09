Man Leads Police On Chase, Fires Gun Into Air In Dudley: Police

A man in Dudley led police on a chase before firing a gun into the air when cornered by officers on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Dudley police were called to Chase Avenue just before noon after someone called police to say the man, whose name was not released, had left the area with a "training gun," officials said. Officers spotted him near Village Street and tried to pull him over, but he sped away.

The chase was short-lived as the man got out of the car and fired several blanks into the air. Police pulled back and called for backup. Officers from Webster, Oxford, Douglas, and State Troopers helped set up a perimeter around the man. After 30 minutes of negotiations, the man surrendered.

According to Dudley police, the man is charged with —

Carrying a firearm without a license

Discharging a gun within 500 feet of a building

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Threat to commit a crime

Disturbing the peace

Disorderly conduct

Assault on a family or household member

And several traffic violations

Police said they are limited on the information they can release because of the domestic violence mandate.

Officers found a semi-automatic replica Beretta 9mm and four blank shell casings at the scene.

