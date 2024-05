The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said all but one of the westbound lanes on the interstate are shut down between Exit 15 for Shrewsbury Street and Exit 16 at Route 146.

The fire caused traffic jams that extended for miles just after 5 p.m., according to the state's traffic map. Drivers were told to seek other routes home and to expect heavy delays during rush hour.

The fire was first reported at 4:04 p.m.

