Juana Candelario, Daniel Gonzalez Were Married For 30 Years

A married couple who lived with their children and grandchildren were identified as the two people killed in a housefire in Worcester earlier this week, according to a fundraiser for the family. 

Juana Candelario and Daniel Gonzalez were identified as the two people killed in a Worcester housefire on Tuesday, May 28. 

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
3 Hancock St. in Worcester

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Juana Candelario, 59, and Daniel Gonzalez, 62, were married for 30 years before their deaths on Tuesday, May 28, in a house fire at their 3 Hancock St. home, the fundraiser said.  

Firefighters were called to the home around 11:30 p.m. and found the couple unresponsive on the first floor of the house, Worcester fire officials said. Paramedics rushed them to an area hospital, where they later died. 

The GoFundMe said the couple had lived in the home for 20 years 

Our family has suffered a tremendous tragedy. We have lost our parents, Juana Candelario (aged 59) and Daniel Gonzalez (aged 62) to a house fire.They have been married for 30 years. Neighbors of the community since the early 2000’s. They are survived by a loving family, including their children and grandchildren.Three of the adult children and multiple grandchildren living in the same home, escaped the fire but have lost everything.

Four people and three of the couple's grandchildren were left without a home. The couple's funeral is set for June 5. 

The fundraiser has generated more than $14,000 in donations as of Thursday afternoon. 

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blaze. 

