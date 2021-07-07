Contact Us
Massachusetts Braces For Possible New Round Of Storms Amid Cleanup, Power Outages Overnight

Zak Failla
Eversource crews working to make repairs overnight.
Eversource crews working to make repairs overnight. Photo Credit: Eversource

There will be no rest for the weary in Massachusetts after thousands lost power during the recent round of storms, with more wicked weather heading to New England.

On Tuesday, July 6, a quick-moving storm uprooted trees, downed power lines, and knocked out power to thousands in Massachusetts, leaving utility crews to scramble and work through the night to make repairs.

As of 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, power was largely restored to utility customers in Massachusetts, though some National Grid and Eversource customers were still reporting random isolated outages.

While the region recovers from Tuesday’s storm, which saw wind gusts topping 50 mph and scattered hail storm, crews are gearing up for similar severe weather on Wednesday afternoon.

Additional thunderstorms are expected between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. and could be severe in isolated places, with moderate to heavy rain expected on Thursday, July 8 into Friday morning.

