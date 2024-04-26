Michael Lamountain, of Oxford, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, one count of sex trafficking of a minor, and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

He was previously arrested and charged in February with a Rhode Island man for filming their assault of an underage girl. He has remained in custody since, authorities said.

Charging documents say Lamountain trafficked a minor on July 19, 2023, and coerced them into making child pornography. He later talked three minor victims into engaging in sexually explicit conduct to produce more child sexual assault material.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.