Sterling Baptiste Jr. was shot and killed on Friday, April 26, in the Belmont neighborhood of Worcester. Police were called around 4:15 p.m. and found the boy bleeding from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Despite their attempts to save his life, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting the following day. Their name has not been released nor have police speculated on what led to the killing. Worcester detectives are investigating the slaying.

Sterling's family said he was a good young man who deserves a worthy memorial. They've created a GoFundMe to help pay for that funeral.

The grief we are feeling is indescribable and we are struggling to come to terms with this devastating loss.Sterling was a wonderful son and he deserves a beautiful and proper send off. In order to give him the farewell he deserves, we are humbly asking for your support in contributing towards the expenses. Your generosity and prayers during this difficult time would mean the world to us.We want to thank you in advance for any assistance you can provide. Your kindness and compassion will not go unnoticed and we are forever grateful for your support.

The drive has raised more than $4,500 of its $15,000 goal.

Worcester police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 508-799-8651.

