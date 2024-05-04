1 Dead, 1 Critical After Northbridge Stabbing; 17-Year-Old In Custody

Police received a 911 call just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple stabbing victims at the Town Common in Northbridge. When officers arrived they found the two bleeding from stab wounds, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said.

Paramedics rushed them both to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where the 20-year-old died of his injuries, and the teenager remained in critical condition on Saturday. Police did not release either of their names.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting. His name was not released because he is a juvenile. He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. The charges are likely to change as police investigate.

WCVB reported police found BB guns that resembled actual guns at the scene of the stabbing.

