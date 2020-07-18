COVID-19: Where Are The Hot Spots? Town-by-town Infection Rates And Trends - Worcester County

Positive tests for COVID-19 continue to stay under 2 percent in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts' seven-day positive test rate for COVID-19 has been below 2 percent since the beginning of July. On Friday, July 17, Gov. Charlie Baker said the positive rate for the past seven days is 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, in Worcester County, Worcester has the highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests countywide over the past 14 days (2.6 percent), followed by Clinton and West Borough.

14-day, COVID-19 Positive Test Rate Per Community Kristin Palpini on Infogr.am

The state economy is now in Phase 3 of a four-phase reopening plan. The fourth phase - which would see the reopening of business such as amusement parks, spectator sports venues, bars, and nightclubs - is not slated to launch until after there is a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1.3 million people in Massachusetts have been tested for COVID-19 and there have been 1.06 million cases of infection confirmed statewide.

As of July 17: 557 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Massachusetts and six hospitals were operating at surge capacity, the governor said.

Here is a breakdown of local COVID-19 data: presenting the total number of infections recorded per community since the beginning of the pandemic and the 14-day positive test rate, percent in parenthesis ( ), for the cities and towns in your community:

Athol 67 (0.7)

Barre 62 (0)

Brookfield 20 (1.4)

Clinton 257 (2.5)

East Brookfield 13 (0)

Fitchburg 803 (1.6)

Gardner 196 (0.4)

Hopedale 43 (1)

Leominster 708 (2)

Lunenburg 66 (1.1)

Milford 652 (1.6)

North Brookfield 18 (1.2)

Northborough 224 (0.4)

Oxford 81 (0.4)

Petersham 7 (0)

Rutland 54 (1.4)

Shrewsbury 331 (1.1)

Southbridge 171 (0.9)

Spencer 52 (0)

Sturbridge 43 (0.5)

Upton 25 (0.9)

Uxbridge 78 (1.7)

Warren 24 (2)

Webster 263 (2)

West Brookfield 22 (2.5)

Westborough 336 (0.6)

Winchendon 89 (1.2)

Worcester 5,352 (2.6)

