Rutland Man Who Was Worcester Teacher Charged With Child Rape: Police

Shawn Baillargeon, of Rutland, is charged with aggravated rape of a child, rape of a child, and indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14, Rutland police said.

Detectives received a report of previous sexual assaults on May 30 that took place several years ago and involved more than one complainant, police said.

After more than a month-long investigation, officers arrested Baillargeon on Tuesday, July 16.

According to Worcester Magazine, Baillargeon worked as a teacher in the Diesel Technology program at South High Community School beginning in 2015.

Baillargeon was placed on leave from the school after learning of his arrest. School district leaders sent a message to parents and staff about his arrest on Wednesday, reports said.

Baillargeon was released after posting a $3,000 bond, authorities said.

Rutland police commended the victims on their bravery in coming forward to report these alleged assaults.

