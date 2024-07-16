Police ID Suspect In Murder Of 16-Year-Old Boy At Northborough House Party

Erik Coelho Dos Santos, of Brockton, is wanted on a charge of murder, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday, July 16. He is accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Ygor Correia, of Milford, at a house party in Northborough on May 12.

Investigators said more than 300 people were at a 21st birthday party at 333 Howard St. Around 1 a.m., one of the guests flagged down a police officer to report that someone at the party had a gun.

Officers from multiple departments were preparing to raid the party when they heard the gunshot, authorities said at the time.

Officers ran into the party and found Ygor suffering from a single gunshot wound. Responders rushed him to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where doctors declared him dead. Ygor was a sophomore at Milford High School.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Erik Coelho Dos Santos to immediately call detectives at 508-453-7589.

