UMass System Gets $50M Gift, Largest In School History

The University of Massachusetts received a windfall from a pair of alumni that represents the largest cash gift in the school’s history.

UMass announced that Robert J. and Donna Manning have provided a $50 million gift that is “aimed at increasing access and opportunity across the five-campus university system.”

Moving forward, the first $15 million will be used to endow the UMass Boston nursing program, which will be renamed as the Robert and Donna Manning College of Nursing and Health Sciences in honor of the pair.

Donna Manning had a 35-year career as an oncology nurse at Boston Medical Center inspired the decision to prioritize the nursing program, they said. During her career, Manning was renowned for donating her salary to the hospital each year.

“For the majority of my career in Boston, I was struck by the fact that most of the nurses looked like me while most of the patients didn’t,” she said to UMass Boston News.

“UMass Boston plays a critical role in supporting diversity in Boston, and I have seen first-hand how diversity in the nursing workforce can improve patient care and address health inequities. We look forward to actively working with the college on these important goals.”

Previously, the Mannings donated more than $10 million to the university.

“This transformational gift from Rob and Donna comes at the right time and the right place and for a beautiful cause: to foster a culture of healing and health equity in Boston and beyond,” UMass Boston Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco stated.

“It will enable UMass Boston to take the education of the next generation of nurses nobly serving as caregivers to the next level of excellence and engagement.

“Amidst a pandemic, rampant medical disinformation, nursing shortages and the heroism of healthcare workers, we at UMass Boston are more committed than ever to cultivating extraordinary nursing talent,” Suárez-Orozco continued.

“The Mannings’ historic gift will be put to use to nurture the next generation of health and wellness scientific expertise, but also the humane heart, the empathy and cultural awareness that define caregiving in its truest sense.”

Both Mannings attended UMass Lowell, with Robert receiving a degree in information systems management from UMass Lowell in 1984 and Donna receiving a nursing degree in 1985 and a master's in business administration from UMass Lowell in 1991.

"The significance of this gift cannot be overstated," UMass President Marty Meehan said. "Rob and Donna are two of our own. As first-generation college graduates, they experienced the transformational impact UMass has on students' lives.

“Rob and Donna have always led by example in their philanthropy, and this remarkable gift is a call to action to the philanthropic community."

Robert Manning, the chairman of MFS Investment Management and long-time chair of the UMass Board of Trustees, said that the gift was an opportunity for them “to make a real difference.”

“Donna and I are at a point in our lives where we want to make a real difference, and this was the best way to do that because we know what UMass does for students. It transforms lives,” he stated.

“We firmly believe that UMass is the most important asset in the Commonwealth, and that the greatest thing we can do to support the Commonwealth is to support the UMass campuses and UMass students.”

