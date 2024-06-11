Man Shot, Killed Inside Car In Pittsfield

Pittsfield police received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 500 block of Fenn Street, authorities said.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a car. Paramedics performed life-saving measures, but they could not save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Pittsfield police said.

Police do not believe this was a random act of violence and say there is no active threat to the community.

The slaying remains under investigation.

