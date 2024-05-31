Light Rain 70°

New York Man Busted Driving To See Pittsfield Child He Met Online: DA

A 62-year-old New York man was arrested on Thursday, May 30, in Berkshire County as he was on his way to meet a teenager he was speaking with online, authorities said. 

The 62-year-old was speaking to the teenager on multiple platforms, authorities said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Spiske
Josh Lanier
David Stypa was charged with two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor and attempting to commit a crime, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said. He was ordered held on a $100,000 bond. 

Investigators said Stypa was speaking with the Pittsfield teen — who was younger than 16 — on multiple platforms. 

Police are still investigating. The district attorney's office did not release any further information. 

