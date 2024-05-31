New York Man Busted Driving To See Pittsfield Child He Met Online: DA

David Stypa was charged with two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor and attempting to commit a crime, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said. He was ordered held on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators said Stypa was speaking with the Pittsfield teen — who was younger than 16 — on multiple platforms.

Police are still investigating. The district attorney's office did not release any further information.

