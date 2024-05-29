Brain Warner, of Cheshire, was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child on Wednesday, May 29, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He previously lived in Adams.

Warner was arrested in April and charged with 51 counts of sexually abusing a minor, including multiple accusations of raping a child, indecent assault and battery, and 26 counts of child pornography, the Berkshire County District Attorney said.

The judge who presided over his arraignment on April 11 said it was "one of the worst cases" of alleged child sexual abuse he had ever seen, according to the prosecutor. The court also said there was so much evidence against Warner that it would likely take several months of discovery before a trial could begin.

Warner was initially ordered held on $100,000 bail, but a judge later reduced that to $25,000 after a petition from his attorney.

He paid his bail and was released last month with the condition he wear a GPS-monitoring device.

In his federal trial, investigators said Warner "employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct," from July 2016 until December 2016 to produce child sexual abuse material.

The federal charges each carry a minimum of 15 years behind bars with a maximum sentence of 30 years.

He faces the possibility of multiple sentences of life in prison if convicted on the state charges.

