Weymouth Man Ejected, Killed In Rollover Crash On I-495 In Franklin

The man, whose name was not released, was traveling north near exit 41 on Friday, Jan. 5, when his vehicle skidded and rolled over multiple times, State Police said. He was ejected during the rollover.

Police began immediate life-saving efforts when they arrived, and paramedics rushed him to Milford Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The crash shut down multiple lanes of the interstate from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. as police cleaned and cleared the area.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

