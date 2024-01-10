Anthony Espino was driving north on I-495 near exit 41 on Friday, Jan. 5, when he lost control of his car, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said. The vehicle skidded and rolled over multiple times and ejected him, Mass State Police said.

Police provided medical aid until paramedics could rush him to Milford Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

A GoFundMe was created to benefit Espino's family and help pay for his funeral expenses.

Family, friends, and the Mansfield/ Weymouth community are mourning the sudden tragic loss of Anthony Espino. Only 39 years old. Fiancé Fransua and children Anthony, Alejandro, Elijah,Julianna and Anthony Jr. And loving mother Lucy, need our unconditional support in navigating through this immensely difficult time.

The campaign has raised $600 of its $20,000 goal as of Wednesday evening, Jan. 10.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe campaign.

Espino's family is planning for a private funeral ceremony.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.