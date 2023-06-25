Mostly Cloudy 84°

Trooper In Serious Condition After Car Crashed Into Him In Milton

A Massachusetts State trooper surveying a crash site in Milton Sunday morning was struck by a car on Route 93 between exits 3 and 4. He received serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he was hit, authorities said. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police
Josh Lanier
The trooper was standing outside his vehicle between exits 3 and 4 around 3:15 a.m. when he was struck, state police said. Authorities did not release his name. 

He was taken to a Boston hospital, where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His family and several members of the Massachusetts State Police are by his bedside. 

No charges have been filed against the driver accused of crashing into the trooper. Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the wreck. 

“This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every time they leave home and assume their role as public safety professionals,” State Police Colonel John Mawn Jr. said in a news release. 

