The all-you-can-eat hot pot and Korean BBQ chain is bringing Asian cuisine to Dedham, Malden, Methuen, and West Springfield. No official open dates have been announced.

The author of this article dropped by a KPOT location in Jersey City, New Jersey, for Christmas, and the K-pop song "Euphoria," sung by BTS member Jungkook, was playing on the speakers as we were promptly seated.

His favorite meat was the pork belly and short rib, which is well seasoned and melts in your mouth like butter if grilled to perfection.

The restaurant is also “bring your own bottle.” Fortunately, there was a liquor store nearby that sold peach soju, a Korean-distilled alcoholic beverage.

Hot pots traditionally feature a sauce bar, where you can make your own combo to dip your BBQ. It includes soy sauce, peanut sauce, sesame oil, chili oil, vinegar, garlic, scallions, cilantro, and more.

The Dedham location will open at 300 Providence Highway in the Dedham Mall.

The Malden branch is set to open at 7 Highland Ave., the previous location of John Brewer’s Tavern, the Daily Voice reported in July.

The Methuen location will open its doors at The Loop Shopping Mall at 90 Pleasant St.

The West Springfield restaurant will serve diners at 935 Riverdale St.

KPOT said on its website:

“KPOT is a unique, hands-on, all-you-can-eat experience that merges traditional Asian hot pot with Korean BBQ flavors. KPOT is for both the food adventurers and the social eaters. It’s about tasting the global spices and seasonings all while feeling a sense of community.”

The four locations in Massachusetts are "coming soon," according to KPOT.

