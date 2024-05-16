Stoughton Man Wins $100K Jackpot With Free Lottery Ticket

Leonard Beach of Mattapan, Stephen Foley of Stoughton, and Luiz Santos of Framingham, collected their six-figure winnings playing Mass Cash, the Numbers Game, or Keno drawing as part of the promotion.

Players who spent $4 got their choice of a Quic Pic ticket valued at $1. The promotion ran from April 11 to May 12.

Beach chose to use his free ticket for the Numbers Game. The numbers he chose were special to him because they were in memory of his deceased wife, the lottery said.

“It’s her grave number,” Beach told the lottery. “That’s the number I play every day. I play it faithfully.”

He had gone to visit her grave shortly before he purchased his tickets.

Foley and Santos won their $100,000 prizes in the May 10 Mass Cash drawing.

They bought the tickets at Seasons Corner Market at 140 Sharon St. in Stoughton, Franklin Mini Mart at 52 East Central St in Franklin, and Super Liquors at 1055 Truman Pkwy. in Hyde Park.

Each store will receive a $1,000 bonus.

