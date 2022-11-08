Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman ID'd In Fatal Taunton Crash, Medford Man Officially Charged: Police

Authorities have identified a woman killed in a fatal Taunton crash as 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros of Middleborough. 

Medeiros died after Hector Bannister-Sanchez, of Medford, crashed into her car on Kingman Road in Taunton on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, Massachusetts State Police report. 

Bannister-Sanchez tried running away after the crash, but was caught and taken into custody. He was taken to Morton Hospital for treatment only to be released the next day. 

Bannister-Sanchez has since been booked with vehicle homicide and manslaughter charges, police said. He will appear in Taunton District Court on Tuesday. 

