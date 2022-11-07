Contact Us
Medford Man To Face Charges In Fatal Taunton Crash That Killed Woman: Police

David Cifarelli
Police sirens
Police sirens Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

A 34-year-old Medford man is expected to face charges in connection with a fatal crash that killed a woman in Southern Massachusetts, authorities said.

Troopers tried stopping a vehicle being driven by Hector Bannister-Sanchez in Middleborough around 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, Massachusetts State Police report.

However, Bannister-Sanchez blew through the traffic stop and sped away. Troopers did not pursue the vehicle, police said. 

Shortly after, Bannister-Sanchez crashed into another vehicle on Kingman Road in Taunton. Troopers responded to the crash where they found an adult female who died on scene. 

Bannister-Sanchez tried running away, but was caught and taken into custody. He was taken to Morton Hospital for potential injuries where he remains, police said. 

Bannister-Sanchez is expected to face charges stemming from the crash. The investigation is ongoing. 

