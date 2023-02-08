Cause Revealed For Accidental Cape Cod Fire That Killed 6-Year-Old Boy

An accidental fire that claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy on Cape Cod this weekend was most likely caused by a poor electric fan, fire officials said.

Orlean Fire responded to the fire at 177 Route 6A in Orleans around 8:40 pm on Saturday, Feb. 4, according to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the building, which contained four apartments and an office space.

Kyi Odeen Bourne, a student at Harwich Elementary School, was the sole victim of the fire, according to his mother's GoFundMe page.

“On behalf of the Orleans Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Orleans Fire Chief George Deering said. “There are no words to describe their loss, or the loss to our community.

Four other people were taken to local hospitals for treatment and one Orleans police officer was evaluated and released, Ostroskey said. The fire was put out in about 20 minutes.

