Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Sleeping Employee Dies In Early Morning Fire At Medford Business: Police
Police & Fire

6-Year-Old Boy Dies In Accidental Weekend Fire On Cape Cod: Authorities

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Orleans Fire-Rescue
Orleans Fire-Rescue Photo Credit: Orleans Fire-Rescue on Facebook

A 6-year-old boy was killed in an accidental two-alarm fire on Cape Cod this weekend, officials said.

Orleans Fire responded to the fire at 177 Route 6A in Orleans around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the building. 

Firefighters also learned that one person was unaccounted for, so crews made entry into the house to conduct a search, DFS said. Rescuers found one person seriously injured who was taken to the hospital for further treatment. 

The person, later identified as the 6-year-old, later died. His name was not released. 

Four other people, and one police officers, were also taken to area hospitals for treatment, DFS said. The cause of the fire was later determined to be accidental. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.