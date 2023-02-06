Mom Seeking Donations After 6-Year-Old Son Dies In Accidental Cape Cod Fire

A mother is asking for help after her 6-year-old autistic son was killed in an accidental fire on Cape Cod this weekend.

Shantal Thomas lost her son Kyi in a two-alarm fire that happened at their Orleans home on Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Kyi, a student at Harwich Elementary School, loved watching "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Boss Baby," his mother wrote on the GoFundMe page. His favorite color was red.

"He was my God baby and just like my own son," a family member said on Facebook. "King I love you little man and will truly miss you and your sweet angelic smile."

Thomas is asking for donations to help benefit her family and cover the cost of Kyi's funeral. People interested in donating can click here.

