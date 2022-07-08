Brookline Police Chief Placed On Leave Amid Alleged Policy Violations

Brookline's Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez has been placed on paid administrative leave for allegedly violating several policies, the Town said in a statement.

“Last week, we were made aware of multiple allegations that Chief Gonzalez violated the Town’s Policy Against Discrimination, Sexual Harassment and Retaliation," the statement read.

“The Town has a strict zero-tolerance policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation committed by or against its employees," the Town continued. "We are committed to supporting the investigation, which will determine the facts, and responding accordingly.”

Gonzalez was appointed Chief earlier this year, according to a separate release from the Town of Brookline. Gonzalez has over 33 years of experience in law enforcement, the release said.

Brookline hired Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting in Quincy to conduct a comprehensive review of the allegations. Meanwhile, an outside investigation is also being conducted by several others.

