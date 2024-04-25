$1M Powerball Lottery Ticket Bought In Medway

The AED Nominee Trust claimed on Thursday, April 25, the seven-figure prize from the April 3 drawing. The jackpot topped $1.08 billion.

The ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms at 41 Milford St. in Medway. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The winner's name will not be released since they created a trust to pick up the winning tickets. It's unclear if they took the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) or the annuity.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.