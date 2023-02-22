30 Stab Wounds: Man Indicted With Killing Stoughton Woman Last Year: DA

A grand jury in Norfolk County indicted a man on Wednesday, Feb. 22, accused of stabbing a Stoughton mom to death in December.

Victor Carter, 40, has been held without bail since his arrest in January, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said. He is accused of killing 40-year-old Amber Buckner. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, the prosecutor said.

Police found her body in the yard of a home at 743 Park Street on Dec. 13. The Boston Globe reported she had been stabbed more than two dozen times.

Buckner's family created a GoFundMe for the mother of three but closed it earlier this month after a judge ruled her body would be sent to Texas for burial, the organizer posted.

