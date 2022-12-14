Family, Friends Mourn Death Of Stoughton Woman Found Slain

As Stoughton police search for answers in the apparent slaying of Amber Buckner, her family and friends and grappling with their new reality.

Memorials for the 40-year-old woman have flooded social media as news trickled out about her death. Officers found her body at an outbuilding at 743 Park Street Tuesday morning, Dec. 13. Investigators have been tight-lipped about most of the details to this point. But Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Buckner's body was covered in "significant injuries."

But Buckner was more than how she died. Friends on social media wrote about the woman as fun-loving and kind. Some posted tributes to her online.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the community despite the killer still being at large.

Stoughton investigators ask anyone who lives in the area who may have heard or seen something to contact them immediately.

