Newly Minted Brockton Millionaire Has Big Plans For His Lottery Payday

A Brockton man says he is planning for his future after winning $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery earlier this month. 

Daniel Bones De Jesus

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Daniel Bones De Jesus won the seven-figure sum playing the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 scratch-off game. 

Bones De Jesus chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. He plans to use that money to buy a new home. 

Bones De Jesus bought the ticket at Las Americas Market at 970 Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

There are two remaining $10 million tickets in the "$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks" game and six $1 million scratch-offs left. 

