Fire That Killed 1, Displaced 25 In Braintree Under Investigation

Firefighters were called to 26 McCusker Drive just before 10:30 p.m. to find smoke pouring out of a first-floor apartment, the state Fire Marshal's Office said. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to that one unit.

The person inside was found dead. Their name was not released as authorities are contacting their next of kin.

Investigators are looking into what started the fire and if the person died as a result of that.

The apartment's management company and the Red Cross are helping the other residents of the building who were displaced.

