New Pizzeria Heads To Weymouth, Bringing Mashed Potato Pizza

OTTO Pizza first opened in downtown Portland in 2009 and now has locations across three states. The eatery is expanding yet again, with a new pizzeria planned for 39 Trotter Road in Weymouth.

OTTO is known for gourmet pizzas with creative flavor combinations. One of its most popular pies is called "the Masher," which comes topped with mashed potato, bacon, and scallion.

Other unique toppings include tortellini, butternut squash, and cranberries.

Despite the fact that some customers found these topping choices "weird," the unique flavor combinations are now some of the eatery's most popular pies.

"The mashed potato, bacon, scallion pizza sounded like the weirdest combo ever but it was fantastic," wrote one Yelp reviewer, about OTTO's Cambridge location. "The potatoes were surprisingly light and the crust had a great crunch."

"So many unique pizzas, it's hard to decide," wrote another reviewer. "We ordered a sausage Vidalia onion pizza with tomato sauce, and a butternut squash pizza with ricotta cheese and cranberries, and both were delicious. Chewy crust, tangy red sauce, and fresh toppings."

OTTO plans to open the Weymouth location on August 1, 2023.

