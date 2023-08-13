Thunderstorm in Vicinity 86°

SHARE

Man Crashes Truck Into Cars, Building Before Running Away In Taunton

A 22-year-old man slammed into multiple cars and embedded his truck into a building in Taunton early Sunday morning, Aug. 13, then ran away, authorities said. 

A 22-year-old crashed a truck into multiple cars and a building in Taunton early Sunday morning, Aug. 13, police said.
A 22-year-old crashed a truck into multiple cars and a building in Taunton early Sunday morning, Aug. 13, police said. Photo Credit: Jim Mello Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Officers received 911 calls just after 2 a.m. that said a Toyota Tundra had hit three cars and a commercial building at 59 Broadway, Taunton Police said. Photos show the truck plowed into Karen's Shear Talent a hairstylist studio. 

The man behind then jumped out and ran away, police said. 

Officers found the man at his home later Sunday. He was not injured, but paramedics took him to an area hospital, authorities said. Police were attempting to connect him to "appropriate services."

No other injuries were reported. 

Officials did not release the man's name because charges had not been filed Sunday evening. Taunton police are investigating the crash. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE