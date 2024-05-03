Gecimar Silva, of Tisbury, won $1 million playing the Massachusetts State Lottery's new "Jaws" scratch-off game. He said he chose the $10 ticket because the 1975 blockbuster was filmed in the area.

Silva chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 rather than the annuity.

He plans to take his first vacation in 30 years with some of that money.

Silva bought his ticket at Depot Market at 141 Upper Main St. in Edgartown. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Three $1 million grand prizes are left in the "Jaws" scratch-off game.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.